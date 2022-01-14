Over and out: Warrensburg-Latham punches through Sullivan 60-38

Warrensburg-Latham dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-38 victory over Sullivan in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
Warrensburg-Latham registered a 27-21 advantage at intermission over Sullivan.
The third quarter gave Warrensburg-Latham a 45-27 lead over Sullivan.
In recent action on January 7, Sullivan faced off against Shelbyville and Warrensburg-Latham took on Decatur St Teresa on January 7 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
