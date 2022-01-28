Over and out: Streator punches through Coal City 59-23

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Streator turned out the lights on Coal City 59-23 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Streator a 17-9 lead over Coal City.

The Bulldogs' offense breathed fire to a 35-10 lead over the Coalers at halftime.

Streator's domination showed as it carried a 49-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.