Over and out: Streator punches through Coal City 59-23

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Streator turned out the lights on Coal City 59-23 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on January 18 , Coal City squared up on Peotone in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Streator a 17-9 lead over Coal City.

The Bulldogs' offense breathed fire to a 35-10 lead over the Coalers at halftime.

Streator's domination showed as it carried a 49-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

