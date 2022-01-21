Over and out: Metamora punches through Canton 72-41

Metamora swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Canton 72-41 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 17, Metamora faced off against Oak Park and Canton took on Dunlap on January 14 at Dunlap High School. Click here for a recap
Metamora opened with a 72-41 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.
