Over and out: Maroa-Forsyth punches through Sullivan 56-32

Maroa-Forsyth put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Sullivan for a 56-32 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 3.
Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Sullivan faced off on February 15, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Sullivan faced off against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Maroa-Forsyth took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 29 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. Click here for a recap.
