Over and out: Maroa-Forsyth punches through Moweaqua Central A & M 64-42

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Maroa-Forsyth turned out the lights on Moweaqua Central A & M 64-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 6, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Decatur Lutheran on December 3 at Decatur Lutheran. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Maroa-Forsyth jumped in front of Moweaqua Central A & M 20-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans' shooting stomped on to a 49-33 lead over the Raiders at the half.
