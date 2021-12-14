Over and out: Maroa-Forsyth punches through Moweaqua Central A & M 64-42

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Maroa-Forsyth turned out the lights on Moweaqua Central A & M 64-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped in front of Moweaqua Central A & M 20-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' shooting stomped on to a 49-33 lead over the Raiders at the half.

