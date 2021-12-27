Over and out: El Paso-Gridley punches through Annawan 62-31

El Paso-Gridley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Annawan with an all-around effort during this 62-31 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

The Titans jumped in front of the Braves 22-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans' offense stomped on to a 41-11 lead over the Braves at the half.

El Paso-Gridley's rule showed as it carried a 55-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

El Paso-Gridley made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Annawan's offensive output in the final period 7-7.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.