Over and out: Dwight punches through Roanoke-Benson 52-29

Dwight rolled past Roanoke-Benson for a comfortable 52-29 victory at Dwight High on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Dwight faced off against Roanoke-Benson and Dwight took on Roanoke-Benson on January 28 at Dwight High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Trojans opened with a 12-11 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.