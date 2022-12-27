Over and out: DeKalb punches through Chicago Ogden 65-41

DeKalb stomped on Chicago Ogden 65-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
Last season, DeKalb and Chicago Ogden faced off on December 30, 2021 at Chicago Ogden International School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 16, Chicago Ogden squared off with Chicago Austin in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.