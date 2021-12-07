Over and out: Decatur MacArthur punches through Rochester 80-33

Decatur MacArthur swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Rochester 80-33 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Rochester faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Chatham Glenwood on November 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.
