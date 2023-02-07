Chicago Wells gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Von Steuben 66-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 7.

Last season, Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Wells faced off on February 11, 2022 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Chicago Fenger . Click here for a recap. Chicago Wells took on Chicago Kennedy on February 2 at Chicago Kennedy High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.