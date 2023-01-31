Over and out: Chicago Wells punches through Chicago Foreman 91-35

Chicago Wells turned in a thorough domination of Chicago Foreman 91-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

In recent action on January 21, Chicago Wells faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel . Click here for a recap. Chicago Foreman took on Chicago Taft on January 20 at Chicago Foreman High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.