Chicago Wells' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Chicago Clemente 68-32 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 22.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Golder . Click here for a recap. Chicago Wells took on Chicago Intrinsic on Feb. 13 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. For results, click here.

