Over and out: Chicago St. Ignatius punches through New Lenox Providence Catholic 58-24

Chicago St. Ignatius' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple New Lenox Providence Catholic 58-24 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 2.
Last season, New Lenox Providence Catholic and Chicago St. Ignatius squared off with January 25, 2022 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
