Over and out: Chicago Perspectives Math & Science punches through Chicago Collins 73-50

Chicago Perspectives Math & Science's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-50 win over Chicago Collins at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 22, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Wheaton North and Chicago Collins took on Chicago Legal Prep Charter on January 21 at Chicago Collins Academy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

