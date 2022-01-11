Over and out: Chicago Curie punches through Chicago Bogan 73-53

Chicago Curie handled Chicago Bogan 73-53 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Curie faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Bogan took on Chicago Simeon on January 4 at Chicago Simeon Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.