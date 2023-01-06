Over and out: Chicago Christ the King punches through Chicago Holy Trinity 59-25

Chicago Christ the King raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-25 win over Chicago Holy Trinity in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
