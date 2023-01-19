Over and out: Chicago Brooks punches through Chicago Morgan Park 81-45

Chicago Brooks delivered all the smoke to disorient Chicago Morgan Park and flew away with an 81-45 win at Chicago Brooks College Prep on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago Brooks faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Brooks faced off against Chicago Perspectives Co-Op and Chicago Morgan Park took on Hammond Central on January 14 at Hammond Central High School. For more, click here.
