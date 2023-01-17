 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Over and out: Chicago Agricultural Science punches through Chicago South Shore 68-14

  • 0

Chicago Agricultural Science scored early and often to roll over Chicago South Shore 68-14 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville and Chicago South Shore took on Chicago Mansueto on January 13 at Chicago Mansueto High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News