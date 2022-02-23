Over and out: Chatham Glenwood punches through Bethalto Civic Memorial 64-16

Chatham Glenwood's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bethalto Civic Memorial 64-16 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Chatham Glenwood opened with a 20-5 advantage over Bethalto Civic Memorial through the first quarter.
Chatham Glenwood's offense pulled ahead to a 40-9 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial at the intermission.
The Titans' domination showed as they carried a 57-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 14, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Bethalto Civic Memorial took on Rochester on February 12 at Bethalto Civic Memorial High School. For a full recap, click here.
