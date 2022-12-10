Over and out: Champaign St. Thomas More punches through Chrisman 61-32

Champaign St. Thomas More delivered all the smoke to disorient Chrisman and flew away with a 61-32 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Chrisman faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Kankakee Bishop McNamara on December 3 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.