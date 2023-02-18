Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Champaign Judah Christian did exactly that with a 71-42 win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 18.

Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Champaign Judah Christian squared off with Feb. 19, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School last season.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Champaign Judah Christian faced off against DeLand-Weldon. Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Hoopeston on Feb. 10 at Hoopeston Area High School.

