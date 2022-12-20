 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over and out: Beecher punches through Coal City 77-53

It would have taken a herculean effort for Coal City to claim this one, and Beecher wouldn't allow that in a 77-53 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 20.

Last season, Beecher and Coal City faced off on January 15, 2022 at Beecher High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 13, Coal City squared off with Herscher in a basketball game. For more, click here.

