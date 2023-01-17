Ottawa Marquette shoots past Lowpoint-Washburn with early burst 75-42

Ottawa Marquette jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Lowpoint-Washburn 75-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.

Ottawa Marquette jumped in front of Lowpoint-Washburn 32-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders' offense thundered in front for a 54-13 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Lowpoint-Washburn showed its spirit while rallying to within 68-30 in the third quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

