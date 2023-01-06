 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ottawa Marquette overcomes Roanoke-Benson 58-40

Ottawa Marquette knocked off Roanoke-Benson 58-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.

Ottawa Marquette jumped in front of Roanoke-Benson 10-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 23-17 at halftime over the Crusaders.

Ottawa Marquette broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-31 lead over Roanoke-Benson.

The Crusaders' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-9 points differential.

Recently on December 28, Roanoke-Benson squared off with Beardstown in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

