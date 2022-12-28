Oswego ends the party for Springfield 51-41

Oswego put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield 51-41 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Oswego a 22-13 lead over Springfield.

The Panthers fought to a 24-13 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Senators narrowed the gap 9-8 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

