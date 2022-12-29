 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Oswego ekes out victory against Mahomet-Seymour 56-47

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Oswego wore a victory shine after clipping Mahomet-Seymour 56-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The first quarter gave Oswego a 10-5 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.

The Panthers registered a 31-20 advantage at half over the Bulldogs.

Mahomet-Seymour drew within 41-35 in the third quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 15-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News