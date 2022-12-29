Oswego ekes out victory against Mahomet-Seymour 56-47

Mighty close, mighty fine, Oswego wore a victory shine after clipping Mahomet-Seymour 56-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The first quarter gave Oswego a 10-5 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.

The Panthers registered a 31-20 advantage at half over the Bulldogs.

Mahomet-Seymour drew within 41-35 in the third quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 15-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

