Oswego East tops Chicago DePaul College Prep 62-47

Playing with a winning hand, Oswego East trumped Chicago DePaul College Prep 62-47 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 17, Oswego East faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago St Rita on December 16 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

