Orland Park Sandburg proves to be too much for Chicago St. Francis de Sales 61-50

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Orland Park Sandburg still prevailed 61-50 against Chicago St. Francis de Sales in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Orland Park Sandburg and Chicago St Francis de Sales squared off with January 29, 2022 at Chicago St Francis de Sales High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Chicago St Francis de Sales faced off against Chicago Leo. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.