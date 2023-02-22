Chicago Marist pushed past Orland Park Sandburg for a 60-44 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Chicago Marist drew first blood by forging an 18-13 margin over Orland Park Sandburg after the first quarter.

The Eagles came from behind to grab the advantage 28-27 at half over the Red Hawks.

Chicago Marist broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-34 lead over Orland Park Sandburg.

The Red Hawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-10 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic. For a full recap, click here.

