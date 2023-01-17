One for the ages: Washington trips Mahomet-Seymour in multi-overtime battle 52-47

Washington took overtime to beat Mahomet-Seymour 52-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Washington faced off against Metamora and Mahomet-Seymour took on Lincoln on January 6 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.