Olympia Fields Rich Township rains down on Danville 86-63

Olympia Fields Rich Township handled Danville 86-63 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
Olympia Fields Rich Township opened with a 19-10 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.
The Raptors' offense moved in front for a 37-27 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.
Olympia Fields Rich Township moved to a 61-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Raptors held on with a 25-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 30, Olympia Fields Rich Township faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Danville took on Warren on December 29 at Warren High School. For a full recap, click here.
