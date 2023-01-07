Olympia Fields Rich Township rains down on Danville 86-63

Olympia Fields Rich Township handled Danville 86-63 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

Olympia Fields Rich Township opened with a 19-10 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.

The Raptors' offense moved in front for a 37-27 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Olympia Fields Rich Township moved to a 61-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raptors held on with a 25-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

