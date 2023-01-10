Oakland Tri-County dodges a bullet in win over Cerro Gordo 68-67

Oakland Tri-County derailed Cerro Gordo's hopes after a 68-67 verdict at Cerro Gordo High on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
