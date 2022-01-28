 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oak Park hammers Chicago Wells into submission 80-26

Oak Park controlled the action to earn a strong 80-26 win against Chicago Wells on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Wells faced off against Chicago Crane and Oak Park took on Metamora on January 17 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

