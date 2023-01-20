Oak Park Fenwick survives taut tilt with Chicago DePaul College Prep 33-31

Oak Park Fenwick fans held their breath in an uneasy 33-31 victory over Chicago DePaul College Prep on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago DePaul College Prep and Oak Park Fenwick squared off with February 4, 2022 at Chicago DePaul College Prep last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago Taft on January 14 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.