Oak Park Fenwick snatches victory over Chicago Farragut 48-46

Oak Park Fenwick edged Chicago Farragut 48-46 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys basketball on December 26.
In recent action on December 21, Chicago Farragut faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on December 20 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For more, click here.
