Oak Park Fenwick stomped on Chicago Steinmetz 103-31 at Oak Park Fenwick High on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Leo. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.