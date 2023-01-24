Oak Park Fenwick makes Chicago Providence St. Mel walk the plank 71-17

Oak Park Fenwick's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Providence St. Mel 71-17 at Oak Park Fenwick High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago St Francis de Sales and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago Mt Carmel on January 17 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For results, click here.
