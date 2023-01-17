 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Oak Park Fenwick knocks out victory beat against Chicago St. Francis de Sales 59-43

  • 0

Oak Park Fenwick tipped and eventually toppled Chicago St. Francis de Sales 59-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 7, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Chicago Leo on January 10 at Chicago Leo High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News