Oak Park Fenwick knocks out victory beat against Chicago St. Francis de Sales 59-43

Oak Park Fenwick tipped and eventually toppled Chicago St. Francis de Sales 59-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Chicago Leo on January 10 at Chicago Leo High School. For a full recap, click here.
