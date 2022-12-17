Oak Lawn Richards comes to play in easy win over Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown 72-35

Oak Lawn Richards showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown 72-35 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.
