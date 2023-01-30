Oak Lawn defeats Chicago Jones in lopsided affair 71-47

Oak Lawn's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Chicago Jones 71-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Oak Lawn and Chicago Jones squared off with February 10, 2022 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on January 25, Chicago Jones squared off with Chicago Comer in a basketball game. For more, click here.

