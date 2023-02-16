A sigh of relief filled the air in Springfield Lutheran's locker room after a trying 67-65 test with Buffalo Tri-City on Feb. 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Mt Olive . Click here for a recap. Buffalo Tri-City took on Edinburg on Feb. 10 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.