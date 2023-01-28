Not for the faint of heart: Mt. Zion topples Jacksonville 57-50

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Zion passed in a 57-50 victory at Jacksonville's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
The last time Mt Zion and Jacksonville played in a 67-43 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Mt Zion faced off against Tolono Unity and Jacksonville took on Normal University on January 20 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
