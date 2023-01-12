Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Tilden topples Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest 42-34

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Tilden did just enough to beat Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest 42-34 at Chicago Tilden High on January 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

