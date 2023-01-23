Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Orr topples Chicago Prosser 53-44

Chicago Orr found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Prosser 53-44 at Chicago Prosser on January 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Clark and Chicago Orr took on Chicago Lane Tech on January 18 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.