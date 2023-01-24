Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Mt. Carmel topples Chicago St. Rita 84-76

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Mt. Carmel wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago St. Rita 84-76 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
The last time Chicago St Rita and Chicago Mt Carmel played in a 67-46 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel and Chicago St Rita took on Chicago De La Salle on January 17 at Chicago De La Salle. Click here for a recap.
