Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Marist topples Burbank St. Laurence 57-55

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Marist wore a victory shine after clipping Burbank St. Laurence 57-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.

The first quarter gave Chicago Marist a 14-11 lead over Burbank St. Laurence.

The Vikings came from behind to grab the advantage 31-28 at halftime over the Red Hawks.

Burbank St. Laurence moved a narrow margin over Chicago Marist as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Red Hawks fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.

