Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Marist topples Burbank St. Laurence 57-55

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Marist wore a victory shine after clipping Burbank St. Laurence 57-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.
The first quarter gave Chicago Marist a 14-11 lead over Burbank St. Laurence.
The Vikings came from behind to grab the advantage 31-28 at halftime over the Red Hawks.
Burbank St. Laurence moved a narrow margin over Chicago Marist as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Red Hawks fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.
Last season, Chicago Marist and Burbank St Laurence faced off on December 7, 2021 at Chicago Marist High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.