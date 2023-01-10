Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Intrinsic topples Chicago Foreman 54-49

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Intrinsic wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-49 over Chicago Foreman at Chicago Foreman High on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Intrinsic and Chicago Foreman faced off on January 29, 2022 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter School. For results, click here.
