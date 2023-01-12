Not for the faint of heart: Chicago ICS-Longwood topples Chicago Morgan Park 73-70

Chicago ICS-Longwood swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Morgan Park 73-70 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago ICS-Longwood and Chicago Morgan Park played in a 57-55 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago ICS-Longwood faced off against Gary West Side and Chicago Morgan Park took on Rockford Auburn on December 29 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.