Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Farragut topples Chicago Lane Tech 59-52

Chicago Farragut edged Chicago Lane Tech 59-52 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Farragut squared off with January 18, 2022 at Chicago Farragut Academy last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago Farragut took on Chicago North Lawndale on December 9 at Chicago Farragut Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
