Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Curie topples Chicago Phillips 67-64

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Chicago Curie defeated Chicago Phillips 67-64 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 6.
Last season, Chicago Curie and Chicago Phillips squared off with December 14, 2021 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Curie faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Simeon on December 1 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.